Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,760

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,868 ($21.60) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MONDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($22.43) to GBX 1,800 ($20.81) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.33.

Mondi Stock Performance

MONDY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $32.63. 19,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,984. Mondi has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

