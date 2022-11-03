Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,810,207. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $334.54 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

