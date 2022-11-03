Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

