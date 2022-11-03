Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

