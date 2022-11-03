Morgan Stanley Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $92.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.00. 88,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 234,024 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

