MQS Management LLC Acquires 10,776 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.22. 85,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

