MQS Management LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.65. 39,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,086. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

