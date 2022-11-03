MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. General Mills makes up 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.95. 134,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,075. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

