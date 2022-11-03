MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,042 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 385,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,474. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

