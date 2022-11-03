MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,894 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,001 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $35,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 633,229 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after purchasing an additional 378,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 121,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,108. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

