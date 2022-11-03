MQS Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

GRMN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.98. 30,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,198. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $148.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

