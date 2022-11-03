MQS Management LLC Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after buying an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Brunswick to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.5 %

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of BC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,757. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

