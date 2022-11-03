MQS Management LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $5.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.99. 62,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.21.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.