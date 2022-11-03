MQS Management LLC Invests $743,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

