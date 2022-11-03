MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 150,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,452. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,546 shares of company stock worth $4,737,620. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

