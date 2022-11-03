MQS Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.07 and a 200 day moving average of $397.92. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

