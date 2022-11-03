MQS Management LLC Takes $599,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 139,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

