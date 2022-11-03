MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $272,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $434,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $557,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $11,684,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $99.09. 17,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.51.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

