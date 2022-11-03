M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 1.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.10% of M&T Bank worth $307,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

MTB stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,081. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.61.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

