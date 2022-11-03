M&T Bank Corp Acquires 91,953 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,953 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $170,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 789,276 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.