M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,939 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $31,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 161,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

