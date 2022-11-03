M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,177 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $123,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 398,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,615. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

