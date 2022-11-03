M&T Bank Corp Has $92.39 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $92,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $238.20. 36,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

