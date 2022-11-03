M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1,434.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,788 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,792 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,837,000 after purchasing an additional 593,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.