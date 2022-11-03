M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $35,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $647,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

