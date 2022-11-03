M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $45,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.81. 185,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,303. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

