M&T Bank Corp Purchases 7,620 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $38,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

SHW traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,414. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

