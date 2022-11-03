MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $52.24.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

