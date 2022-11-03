MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.