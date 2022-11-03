MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

