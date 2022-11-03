Multichain (MULTI) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Multichain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $81.37 million and $1.96 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00021865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multichain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.24 or 0.31089152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.