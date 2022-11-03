Murray Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 8.25 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MUT opened at GBX 769.05 ($8.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £895.25 million and a P/E ratio of 486.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 776.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 826.51. Murray Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 715 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 937.37 ($10.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £15,994.02 ($18,492.33).

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

