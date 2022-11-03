Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Yvette Dapremont Bright Buys 500 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Yvette Dapremont Bright acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,271.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myers Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $736.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 95.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

