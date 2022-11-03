MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 893,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,329,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

MyHealthChecked Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.76. The company has a market cap of £13.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.