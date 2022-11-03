Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $10.04 on Thursday, hitting $175.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,578. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $18,871,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

