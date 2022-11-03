National Bank Financial Lowers Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$19.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of Savaria stock remained flat at $9.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Savaria has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

