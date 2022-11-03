National Bankshares Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$125.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$129.91.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$79.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$79.00 and a 12 month high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

