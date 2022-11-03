National Bankshares Downgrades Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to Sector Perform

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$57.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOY. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.73.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 524,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$33.84 and a 12 month high of C$51.41.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,859.63. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

