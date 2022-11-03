National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

