National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.82 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

