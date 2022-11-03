NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.94 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $209.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00014518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006859 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,119,979 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,119,979 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.02051662 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $286,157,489.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

