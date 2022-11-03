Needham & Company LLC Trims Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Target Price to $6.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 3.2 %
RSI stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $925.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive
In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
