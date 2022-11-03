Needham & Company LLC Trims Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Target Price to $6.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 3.2 %

RSI stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $925.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.