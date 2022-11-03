NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NRDS stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 50,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 238,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 224,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NerdWallet by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 174,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 500.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

