Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 80,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,520,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.05. 143,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,332,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day moving average is $217.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

