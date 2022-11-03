Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $273.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.