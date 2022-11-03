Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NHS stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.22.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.