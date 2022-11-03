Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,376,267.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,600. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.