Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $143.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,571. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

