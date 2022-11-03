Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NBIX opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,600. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $84,115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

