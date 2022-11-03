Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $40.50. Nevro shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 6,913 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

