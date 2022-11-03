New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.82. New Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 23,357 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

New Gold Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 40.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 484,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 139,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in New Gold by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,377,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 371,581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 965,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 231,077 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

